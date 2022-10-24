Is It a Bad Time to Invest in China Tech Giants?

Today's video focuses on China technology stocks like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), and Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) and what investors can learn from the recent news affecting Chinese stocks. Is it a bad move to invest in international companies? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Oct. 24, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 24, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jose Najarro has positions in Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JD.com and Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.