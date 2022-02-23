Is iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 04/03/2018, smart beta exchange traded fund iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) provides investors broad exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $788.88 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs. IFRA is managed by Blackrock. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NYSE FACTSET U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX .

The NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure Index comprises of equities of U.S. companies that have infrastructure exposure and that could benefit from a potential increase in domestic infrastructure activities.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for IFRA are 0.30%, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.74%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For IFRA, it has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector --about 42.30% of the portfolio --while Industrials and Materials round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Enlink Midstream Common Units (ENLC) accounts for about 1.02% of the fund's total assets, followed by Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) and Pg&e Corp (PCG).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 6.29% of IFRA's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -5.87% so far this year and is up about 13.59% in the last one year (as of 02/23/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $31.53 and $38.56.

The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 26.71% for the trailing three-year period. With about 156 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) tracks S&P Global Infrastructure Index and the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) tracks INDXX U.S. Infrastructure Development Index. IShares Global Infrastructure ETF has $3.27 billion in assets, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has $4.88 billion. IGF has an expense ratio of 0.43% and PAVE charges 0.47%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs.

Bottom Line

