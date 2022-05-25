Is iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 04/16/2013, the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

VLUE is managed by Blackrock, and this fund has amassed over $10.02 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index.

The MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index is based on a traditional market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI USA Index which includes U.S. large and mid capitalization stocks.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.75%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 28.90% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, At&t Inc (T) accounts for about 7.21% of the fund's total assets, followed by Intel Corporation Corp (INTC) and Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 35.48% of VLUE's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -11.23% so far this year and is down about -5.88% in the last one year (as of 05/25/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $96.59 and $114.92.

The fund has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 26.50% for the trailing three-year period, which makes VLUE a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 155 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $53.84 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $97.91 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

