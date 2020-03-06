Is iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) made its debut on 05/05/2010, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Blackrock, EUSA has amassed assets over $326.31 M, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, EUSA seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Equal Weighted Index.

The MSCI USA Equal Weighted Index represents the MSCI USA Index, measures the performance of equity securities in the top 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

With one of the cheaper products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.15%.

EUSA's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.64%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For EUSA, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 16.80% of the portfolio --while Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Viacomcbs Inc Class B (VIAC) accounts for about 0.33% of the fund's total assets, followed by Truist Financial Corp (TFC) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).

The top 10 holdings account for about 2.25% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, EUSA has lost about -8.93%, and is up roughly 3.70% in the last one year (as of 03/06/2020). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $55.52 and $66.29.

The fund has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 13.54% for the trailing three-year period, which makes EUSA a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 643 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $23.69 B in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has $131.97 B. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI charges 0.03%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

