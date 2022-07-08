Is iShares MSCI Intl SmallCap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market, the iShares MSCI Intl SmallCap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 04/28/2015.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Blackrock, ISCF has amassed assets over $209.77 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the MSCI World exUSA Small Cap Diversified Multiple-Factor Index.

The MSCI World exUSA Small Cap Diversified Multiple-Factor Index is designed to select equity securities from MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index that have high exposure to four investment style factors: value, quality, momentum and low size.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 5.22%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Mitsui Osk Lines Ltd accounts for about 1.23% of the fund's total assets, followed by Arc Resources Ltd (ARX) and Signify Nv (LIGHT).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 8.81% of ISCF's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -19.42% so far this year and is down about -18.30% in the last one year (as of 07/08/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $28.08 and $38.87.

ISCF has a beta of 0.94 and standard deviation of 21.97% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 783 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI Intl SmallCap Multifactor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $45.29 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $91.08 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.07% and VEA charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

