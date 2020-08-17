Is iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 12/08/2014, the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Blackrock. CRBN has been able to amass assets over $445.78 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the World ETFs. Before fees and expenses, CRBN seeks to match the performance of the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target Index.

The MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target Index is designed to address two dimensions of carbon exposure ? carbon emissions and potential carbon emissions from fossil fuel reserves.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

CRBN's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.96%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 3.46% of the fund's total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Amazon Com Inc (AMZN).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 15.4% of CRBN's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, CRBN has gained about 2.18%, and is up roughly 17.11% in the last one year (as of 08/17/2020). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $89.44 and $133.75.

CRBN has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 20.42% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a low risk choice in the space. With about 1421 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) tracks MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Focus Index and the iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index. IShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has $3.54 billion in assets, iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF has $8.39 billion. ESGE has an expense ratio of 0.25% and ESGU charges 0.15%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the World ETFs.

Bottom Line

