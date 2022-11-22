Is iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) made its debut on 04/28/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

INTF is managed by Blackrock, and this fund has amassed over $836.97 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the MSCI World ex USA Diversified Multi-Factor Index before fees and expenses.

The STOXX International Equity Factor Index composes of global developed market large and mid-capitalization stocks, excluding the US, that have favourable exposure to target style factors subject to constraints.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.15% for INTF, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.81%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Nestle Sa (NESN) accounts for about 2.05% of the fund's total assets, followed by Novo Nordisk Class B (NOVOB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY).

The top 10 holdings account for about 3.56% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, INTF has lost about -14.54%, and is down about -13.85% in the last one year (as of 11/22/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $20.83 and $29.61.

The ETF has a beta of 0.85 and standard deviation of 23.08% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 488 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares International Equity Factor ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $48.22 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $97.87 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.07% and VEA charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

