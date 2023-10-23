Is iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 12/01/2016, smart beta exchange traded fund iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $11.93 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Growth. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA ESG Focus Index.

The MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus Index comprises of U.S. companies that have positive environmental, social and governance characteristics while exhibiting risk and return characteristics similar to those of the parent index.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.15% for ESGU, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

ESGU's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.64%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

For ESGU, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 29.40% of the portfolio --while Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 7.12% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Amazon Com Inc (AMZN).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 29.76% of ESGU's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 10.27% and is up about 15.77% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 10/23/2023), respectively. ESGU has traded between $82.26 and $100.86 during this last 52-week period.

ESGU has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 18.21% for the trailing three-year period. With about 302 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) tracks FTSE US ALL CAP CHOICE INDEX and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) tracks MSCI EAFE ESG Focus Index. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has $6.32 billion in assets, iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has $6.75 billion. ESGV has an expense ratio of 0.09% and ESGD charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

