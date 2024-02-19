Is iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 06/10/2014, smart beta exchange traded fund iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

DGRO is managed by Blackrock, and this fund has amassed over $25.83 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. DGRO, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index.

The Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index is composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for DGRO are 0.08%, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.37%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

For DGRO, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 20.60% of the portfolio --while Healthcare and Information Technology round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 3.26% of the fund's total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Apple Inc (AAPL).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 25.23% of DGRO's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, DGRO has added roughly 3.05%, and is up about 10.89% in the last one year (as of 02/19/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $47.36 and $55.59.

The fund has a beta of 0.90 and standard deviation of 14.84% for the trailing three-year period, which makes DGRO a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 434 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) tracks WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) tracks NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF has $11.92 billion in assets, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has $75.25 billion. DGRW has an expense ratio of 0.28% and VIG charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

