Is iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) was launched on 06/10/2014, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $24.10 billion, this makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. DGRO is managed by Blackrock. Before fees and expenses, DGRO seeks to match the performance of the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index.

The Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index is composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for DGRO are 0.08%, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.26%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For DGRO, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 20.90% of the portfolio --while Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 3.19% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM).

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -7.82% and is down about -4.62% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/18/2022), respectively. DGRO has traded between $44.47 and $56.06 during this last 52-week period.

DGRO has a beta of 0.91 and standard deviation of 24.33% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 418 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) tracks S&P 500 DividendAristocrats Index and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) tracks NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has $10.99 billion in assets, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has $64.60 billion. NOBL has an expense ratio of 0.35% and VIG charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

