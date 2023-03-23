Is iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was launched on 02/05/2001, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Blackrock, and has been able to amass over $7.72 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Health Care ETFs. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.

The ICE Biotechnology Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.44% for IBB, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.33%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

For IBB, it has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector --about 99.90% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) accounts for about 8.13% of total assets, followed by Amgen Inc (AMGN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 8.13% of IBB's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -6.09% so far this year and is down about -6.06% in the last one year (as of 03/23/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $105.82 and $138.43.

The ETF has a beta of 0.83 and standard deviation of 26.02% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 281 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Biotechnology ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT) tracks NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF has $1.42 billion in assets, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $6.18 billion. FBT has an expense ratio of 0.55% and XBI charges 0.35%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Health Care ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

