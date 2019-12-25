Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 881 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRWD's full-year earnings has moved 6,433.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, IRWD has gained about 35.13% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 11.43% on average. This shows that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, IRWD belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 177 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.76% so far this year, so IRWD is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on IRWD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

