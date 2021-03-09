Is iRobot (IRBT) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has iRobot (IRBT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

iRobot is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IRBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRBT's full-year earnings has moved 25.59% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, IRBT has moved about 46.18% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 10.93%. This means that iRobot is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, IRBT is a member of the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.06% so far this year, meaning that IRBT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on IRBT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

