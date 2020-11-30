Is iRobot (IRBT) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of iRobot (IRBT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

iRobot is one of 211 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IRBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRBT's full-year earnings has moved 73.72% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that IRBT has returned about 56.29% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 18.09% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that iRobot is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, IRBT belongs to the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.90% so far this year, so IRBT is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on IRBT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

