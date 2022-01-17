Is iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does iRhythm Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, iRhythm Technologies had US$24.3m of debt at September 2021, down from US$34.9m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$256.8m in cash, so it actually has US$232.5m net cash.

NasdaqGS:IRTC Debt to Equity History January 17th 2022

How Healthy Is iRhythm Technologies' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that iRhythm Technologies had liabilities of US$82.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$101.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$256.8m in cash and US$52.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$125.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that iRhythm Technologies could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that iRhythm Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine iRhythm Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, iRhythm Technologies reported revenue of US$320m, which is a gain of 30%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is iRhythm Technologies?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months iRhythm Technologies lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$43m and booked a US$79m accounting loss. But at least it has US$232.5m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. iRhythm Technologies's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - iRhythm Technologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.