Is iRadimed (IRMD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. iRadimed (IRMD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

iRadimed is one of 1161 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. iRadimed is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRMD's full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that IRMD has returned about 0.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 10.7% on average. As we can see, iRadimed is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 79.2%.

The consensus estimate for Lantheus Holdings' current year EPS has increased 122.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, iRadimed belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 102 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18% so far this year, so IRMD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Lantheus Holdings falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 91 stocks and is ranked #163. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to iRadimed and Lantheus Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.