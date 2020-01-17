Is iQiyi Stock Worth $15 or $30?

On Jan. 7, Chinese video streaming service iQiyi (NASDAQ:) announced a strategic partnership with Astro, a leading Malaysian satellite television operator.ÃÂ Under the deal, IQ will market its platform to AstroÃ¢ÂÂs customer base.ÃÂ

Source: NYC Russ / Shutterstock.com

As IQÃ¢ÂÂs growth slows, its expansion outside China was inevitable. However, at this point, itÃ¢ÂÂs hard to know if the move indicates that IQ stock is worth $30 per share or $15 per share.

HereÃ¢ÂÂs a look at both sides of the argument.

IQ Stock Is Worth $30 Per Share

The lack of movement by the companyÃ¢ÂÂs stock since the partnership was announced suggests that investors arenÃ¢ÂÂt reading too much into the situation. Instead, theyÃ¢ÂÂre opting to patiently wait for IQ to build a business in Malaysia.ÃÂ

Since itÃ¢ÂÂs taken iQiyi more than ten years to convert its nonpaying Chinese users to paid memberships, itÃ¢ÂÂs unlikely that it will generate meaningful revenues from Malaysia for at least the next 12-24 months.

Is IQ just trying to divert attention away from its domestic business, which is slowing significantly? I donÃ¢ÂÂt know the answer to that.

What I do know is that IQ will have to spend a great deal of money to boost IQ stock by capturing market share in ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs smaller cities. iQiyi doesnÃ¢ÂÂt necessarily have that kind of money.ÃÂ

For IQ, grabbing some of the low-hanging fruit in Malaysia seems like a better proposition than banging its head against the proverbial Chinese Wall.

InvestorPlace columnist Jonathan Berr made an excellent point about iQiyi in December, stating that the video streamerÃ¢ÂÂs ad-supported service is viewing its content, instead of moving to a competing service. He added that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which is scrambling to hang on to its U.S. fan base, should offer an ad-supported service.ÃÂ

Although the cost of expanding outside of China could be burdensome for IQ at this point of its development, I donÃ¢ÂÂt think it had any choice. After it reported single-digit-percentage revenue growth for the third quarter, it had to do something.ÃÂ

By being bold and proactive, iQiyi CEO Tim Gong Yu is sending a message to shareholders that heÃ¢ÂÂs got a plan for global domination.ÃÂ

In the meantime, IQ stock has traded above $20 for more than a month, which suggests that investors expect the company to report decent fourth-quarter results when they are slated to be unveiled in late February.ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ

IQ Stock Is Headed Back to $15

In late September, I advised investors to . I thought IQ would drop to $15 after it announced its Q3 results on Nov. 6. IQ stock fell as low as $15.12 on Oct. 2. Since then, itÃ¢ÂÂs gained 60%.

To fall back to $15 before the end of 2020, it would have to lose nearly 40% of its value. In 2018, it fell from $40 in June to below $15 in December. That was a 63% decline in just six months.ÃÂ

So IQ stock could potentially fall to $15 this year.

In September, I wrote that IQÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ Q3 guidance, which called for revenue growth of between 4% and 10%, was conservative.ÃÂ ÃÂ

To my dismay, its , precisely the midpoint of its guidance. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not horrible, by any means, but it certainly does not justify the valuation of IQ stock, which is trading at 4.2 timesÃÂ its sales. By comparison, Netflix trades at NFLX, however, generated operating profit of $2.4 billion over the 12 months that ended in September, while iQiyi lost a boatload of money.ÃÂ

With IQ stock at $24, I think its downside risk over the next six months is greater than its potential gains. If iQiyi delivers another stinker of a quarter in February, you can be sure IQ stock will fall below $20.

At this point, I would wait until after IQÃ¢ÂÂs earnings to buy IQ stock because right now IQ is looking more like a $15 stock than a $30 stock.

At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.







