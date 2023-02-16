Is iQIYI (IQ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQ's full-year earnings has moved 439.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IQ has gained about 41.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 15.7%. This means that iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wynn Resorts (WYNN). The stock has returned 31.5% year-to-date.

In Wynn Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 161% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.5% so far this year, so IQ is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Wynn Resorts belongs to the Gaming industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved +26.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR and Wynn Resorts. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

