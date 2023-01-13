Is iQIYI (IQ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 283 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQ's full-year earnings has moved 84.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that IQ has returned about 17.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -29.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TAL Education (TAL). The stock is up 20.9% year-to-date.

For TAL Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.7% so far this year, so IQ is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, TAL Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #52. The industry has moved +15.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR and TAL Education as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.