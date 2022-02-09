Is iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Potentially Undervalued?

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on iQIYI’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in iQIYI?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy iQIYI today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $4.30, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, iQIYI has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of iQIYI look like?

NasdaqGS:IQ Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. iQIYI's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 50%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? IQ’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IQ, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for iQIYI and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in iQIYI, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

