Is IPSEN (IPSEY) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has IPSEN (IPSEY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IPSEN is one of 1170 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IPSEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPSEY's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that IPSEY has returned about 8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.4% on average. This means that IPSEN is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). The stock has returned 1.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific's current year EPS has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, IPSEN belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 217 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, meaning that IPSEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Thermo Fisher Scientific falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 98 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.5%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on IPSEN and Thermo Fisher Scientific as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

