Is InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:NVIV) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:NVIV) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2020, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings had cash of US$19m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$9.6m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of December 2020. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is InVivo Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because InVivo Therapeutics Holdings isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 7.3% over the last year, which suggests that management are maintaining a fairly steady rate of business development, albeit with a slight decrease in spending. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$28m and burnt through US$9.6m last year, which is 35% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About InVivo Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought InVivo Therapeutics Holdings' cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

