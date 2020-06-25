Is Invitae (NVTA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Invitae (NVTA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Invitae is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVTA's full-year earnings has moved 17.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NVTA has returned about 70.37% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.40%. This means that Invitae is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NVTA belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.36% so far this year, so NVTA is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to NVTA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

