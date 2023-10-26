Is Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR). ISTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.11. Over the last 12 months, ISTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.83 and as low as 5.81, with a median of 7.81.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ISTR has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.62.

Finally, we should also recognize that ISTR has a P/CF ratio of 3.62. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.89. Over the past 52 weeks, ISTR's P/CF has been as high as 5.65 and as low as 3.21, with a median of 4.24.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Investar Holding Corp. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ISTR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)

