Is Invesco Summit P (SMMIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Invesco Summit P (SMMIX). SMMIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Invesco is responsible for SMMIX, and the company is based out of Kansas City, MO. Since Invesco Summit P made its debut in November of 1982, SMMIX has garnered more than $3.37 billion in assets. The fund's current manager, Erik Voss, has been in charge of the fund since June of 2012.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 23.83%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 28.1%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, SMMIX's standard deviation comes in at 20.17%, compared to the category average of 15.88%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 17.57% compared to the category average of 13.11%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.06, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. SMMIX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 3.49, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

This fund is currently holding about 89.11% stock in stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $396.52 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Retail Trade

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, SMMIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared to the category average of 1.02%. SMMIX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Invesco Summit P ( SMMIX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Mutual Fund Equity Report area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds. There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into SMMIX too for additional information.

