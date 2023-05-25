Is Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) debuted on 03/01/2006, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco, and has been able to amass over $235.44 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. RZV seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.35%.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.51%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

RZV's heaviest allocation is in the Consumer Discretionary sector, which is about 28.90% of the portfolio. Its Industrials and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, M/i Homes Inc (MHO) accounts for about 2.03% of total assets, followed by Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) and Skywest Inc (SKYW).

The top 10 holdings account for about 16.38% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -1.44% so far this year and is down about -1.54% in the last one year (as of 05/25/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $76.31 and $106.78.

The ETF has a beta of 1.47 and standard deviation of 29.59% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 152 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) tracks Russell 2000 Value Index and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $10.68 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $23.02 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

