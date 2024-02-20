Is Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) debuted on 12/03/2010, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco. GRPM has been able to amass assets over $309.73 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 GARP INDEX .

The S&P MidCap 400 GARP Index seeks to track companies with consistent fundamental growth, reasonable valuation, solid financial strength, and strong earning power.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

GRPM's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.88%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 24.70% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector; Energy and Industrials round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) accounts for about 3.25% of the fund's total assets, followed by Matador Resources Co (MTDR) and Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 24.79% of GRPM's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 8.18% and is up about 0% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/20/2024), respectively. GRPM has traded between $82.10 and $107.97 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.19. With about 60 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) tracks CRSP US Mid Cap Index and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) tracks S&P MidCap 400 Index. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $60.42 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $78.63 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

