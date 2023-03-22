Is Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 03/01/2006.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco, and has been able to amass over $3.08 billion, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. RPV, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index.

The S&P 500 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.35% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

RPV's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 2.76%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 20.30% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Telecom round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) accounts for about 3.36% of the fund's total assets, followed by Paramount Global (PARA) and Dish Network Corp (DISH).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 23.85% of RPV's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RPV has lost about -4.58%, and is down about -10.34% in the last one year (as of 03/22/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $69.84 and $89.43.

The fund has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 27.65% for the trailing three-year period, which makes RPV a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 88 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $50.14 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $99.68 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

