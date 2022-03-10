Is Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) was launched on 03/01/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco, and has been able to amass over $3.76 billion, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. RPV seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.35%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.90%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 42.90% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Ford Motor Co (F) accounts for about 2.46% of the fund's total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) and Lincoln National Corp (LNC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 19.22% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has added roughly 0.01% so far, and it's up approximately 13.15% over the last 12 months (as of 03/10/2022). RPV has traded between $72.23 and $86.41 in this past 52-week period.

RPV has a beta of 1.26 and standard deviation of 31.27% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 119 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $56.11 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $92.16 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

