Is Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) debuted on 03/01/2006, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

RPG is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $2.75 billion, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Pure Growth Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong growth characteristics in the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

RPG's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.01%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Tesla Inc (TSLA) accounts for about 2.94% of the fund's total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp (NVDA) and Etsy Inc (ETSY).

The top 10 holdings account for about 24.09% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RPG has lost about -9.22%, and was up about 18.17% in the last one year (as of 03/30/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $160.46 and $220.95.

RPG has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 27.07% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 76 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $84.33 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $199.94 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

