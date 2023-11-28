Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Invesco, RSPT has amassed assets over $3.22 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Technology ETFs. RSPT, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT INFO TECH INDEX .

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index equally weights stocks in the information technology sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.40% for this ETF, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.62%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 100% of the portfolio.

Taking into account individual holdings, Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) accounts for about 1.70% of the fund's total assets, followed by Synopsys Inc (SNPS) and Western Digital Corp (WDC).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 16.6% of RSPT's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 23.45% so far this year and was up about 16% in the last one year (as of 11/28/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $23.72 and $30.45.

The ETF has a beta of 1.17 and standard deviation of 23.78% for the trailing three-year period. With about 65 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $54.81 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $55.09 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT): ETF Research Reports

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.