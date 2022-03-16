Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Materials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Invesco, RTM has amassed assets over $477.80 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Materials ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials Index.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials Index equally weights stocks in the materials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.40% for this ETF, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.

RTM's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.47%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Materials sector.

When you look at individual holdings, Mosaic Co/the (MOS) accounts for about 4.59% of the fund's total assets, followed by Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) and Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 38.85% of RTM's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has lost about -1.88% so far, and is up about 13.26% over the last 12 months (as of 03/16/2022). RTM has traded between $149.81 and $180.89 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 27.99% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 29 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Materials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) tracks Materials Select Sector Index and the FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF (GUNR) tracks Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF has $7.02 billion in assets, FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF has $7.57 billion. XLB has an expense ratio of 0.10% and GUNR charges 0.46%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Materials ETFs.

Bottom Line

