Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) made its debut on 11/01/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

RSPN is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $481.73 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Industrials ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT INDUSTRIALS INDEX before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Index equally weights stocks in the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.40% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

RSPN's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.09%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For RSPN, it has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector --about 100% of the portfolio.

Taking into account individual holdings, Copart Inc (CPRT) accounts for about 1.69% of the fund's total assets, followed by Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) and Costar Group Inc (CSGP).

The top 10 holdings account for about 15.32% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RSPN has added roughly 4.48%, and it's up approximately 0% in the last one year (as of 06/29/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $191.92 and $200.72.

The fund has a beta of 1.16. With about 76 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $4.01 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $14.42 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Industrials ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

