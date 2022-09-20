Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco. RYE has been able to amass assets over $496.62 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Energy ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Index.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus Index equally weights stocks in the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.51%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

RYE's heaviest allocation is in the Energy sector, which is about 100% of the portfolio.

Taking into account individual holdings, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) accounts for about 5.11% of the fund's total assets, followed by Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 47.64% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RYE return is roughly 38.20%, and was up about 64.44% in the last one year (as of 09/20/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $40.25 and $81.27.

RYE has a beta of 1.62 and standard deviation of 48.50% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 24 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.75 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $35.74 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Energy ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE): ETF Research Reports



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.