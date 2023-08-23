Is Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) made its debut on 11/08/2017, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $341.13 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, OMFS seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 2000 INVESCO DYNAMIC MLTIFCTR ID.

The Russell 2000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology by selecting equity securities from the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of 2,000 small-capitalization companies in the United States.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.74%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 23.20% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Emcor Group Inc (EME) accounts for about 1.65% of total assets, followed by Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) and Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 11.95% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, OMFS return is roughly 4.49%, and is down about -0.58% in the last one year (as of 08/23/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $31.60 and $38.79.

The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 24.49% for the trailing three-year period. With about 708 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) tracks Russell 2000 Index and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) tracks S&P SmallCap 600 Index. IShares Russell 2000 ETF has $53.11 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $69.04 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

