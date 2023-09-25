Is Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 03/03/2005, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco. PWV has been able to amass assets over $769.72 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, PWV seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index.

The Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

With one of the more expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.55%.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.43%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For PWV, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 20.70% of the portfolio --while Healthcare and Energy round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) accounts for about 3.59% of the fund's total assets, followed by Comcast Corp (CMCSA) and Home Depot Inc/the (HD).

PWV's top 10 holdings account for about 33.47% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PWV has gained about 1.66%, and is up roughly 10.22% in the last one year (as of 09/25/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $41.65 and $49.21.

The ETF has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 15.38% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $49.59 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $98.85 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

