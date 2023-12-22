Is Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) debuted on 12/02/2010, and offers broad exposure to the Real Estate ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco, and has been able to amass over $236.73 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Real Estate ETFs. Before fees and expenses, KBWY seeks to match the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index.

The KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index is a dividend weighted index seeking to reflect the performance of approximately 24 to 40 small- and mid-cap equity REITs in the US.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.35%.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 8.01%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Real Estate sector.

Looking at individual holdings, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) accounts for about 6.24% of total assets, followed by Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) and Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 46.43% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 10.33% and was up about 10.05% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/22/2023), respectively. KBWY has traded between $16.02 and $22.68 during this last 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1.28 and standard deviation of 22.99% for the trailing three-year period, which makes KBWY a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 29 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Real Estate ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) tracks Real Estate Select Sector Index and the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF has $5.48 billion in assets, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has $6.50 billion. XLRE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and SCHH charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Real Estate ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

