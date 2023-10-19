Is Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) was launched on 12/02/2010, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

KBWD is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $339.82 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Financials ETFs. KBWD, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index.

The KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index is a dividend yield weighted index seeking to reflect the performance of approximately 24 to 40 publicly listed financial companies engaged in the business of providing financial services and products, including banking, insurance and diversified financial services, in the US.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 3.84% for this ETF, which makes it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 12.67%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector.

When you look at individual holdings, Armour Residential Reit Inc (ARR) accounts for about 7.01% of the fund's total assets, followed by Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) and Agnc Investment Corp (AGNC).

KBWD's top 10 holdings account for about 38.87% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 5.49% so far this year and was up about 10.65% in the last one year (as of 10/19/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $13.63 and $17.63.

The ETF has a beta of 1.40 and standard deviation of 21.50% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 40 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $8.26 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $30.11 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Financials ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD): ETF Research Reports

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.