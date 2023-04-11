Is Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) made its debut on 12/02/2010, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $339.88 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Financials ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index before fees and expenses.

The KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index is a dividend yield weighted index seeking to reflect the performance of approximately 24 to 40 publicly listed financial companies engaged in the business of providing financial services and products, including banking, insurance and diversified financial services, in the US.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 3.84% for KBWD, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

KBWD's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 11.76%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 100% of the portfolio.

Taking into account individual holdings, Armour Residential Reit Inc (ARR) accounts for about 5.21% of the fund's total assets, followed by Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) and Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 39.14% of KBWD's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 0.49% and is down about -14.44% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 04/11/2023), respectively. KBWD has traded between $13.72 and $19 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.40 and standard deviation of 25.25% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $7.62 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $29.68 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Financials ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

