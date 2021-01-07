Is Invesco (IVZ) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Invesco (IVZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Invesco is a member of our Finance group, which includes 889 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IVZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ's full-year earnings has moved 20.74% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that IVZ has returned about 5.62% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1.71% on average. This means that Invesco is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, IVZ belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.99% this year, meaning that IVZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on IVZ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

