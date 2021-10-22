Is Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) made its debut on 12/09/2004, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

PEY is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $972.41 million, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index.

The NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.52%.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 3.81%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

PEY's heaviest allocation is in the Utilities sector, which is about 24.20% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Oneok Inc (OKE) accounts for about 3.89% of the fund's total assets, followed by At&t Inc (T) and Altria Group Inc (MO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 30% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF return is roughly 23.77% so far, and was up about 42.05% over the last 12 months (as of 10/22/2021). PEY has traded between $14.59 and $21.63 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 26.09% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $6.41 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $11.09 billion. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.34% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.