Is Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) debuted on 12/09/2004, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.24 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. PEY, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index.

The NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.52%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

PEY's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 4.99%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Representing 26.20% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Utilities and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Altria Group Inc (MO) accounts for about 3.51% of the fund's total assets, followed by Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA).

PEY's top 10 holdings account for about 27.38% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has lost about -2.67% so far, and is down about -5.41% over the last 12 months (as of 11/23/2023). PEY has traded between $18 and $21.76 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 16.84% for the trailing three-year period, which makes PEY a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $8.47 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $14.36 billion. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.28% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

