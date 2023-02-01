Is Invesco Global Opportunities A (OPGIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Invesco Global Opportunities A (OPGIX) should not be a possibility at this time. OPGIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Invesco is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of OPGIX. Invesco Global Opportunities A debuted in October of 1990. Since then, OPGIX has accumulated assets of about $1.94 billion, according to the most recently available information. Frank Jennings is the fund's current manager and has held that role since October of 1995.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. OPGIX has a 5-year annualized total return of -3.11% and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of -6.56%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of OPGIX over the past three years is 29% compared to the category average of 18.76%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 26.58% compared to the category average of 16.27%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.25, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -12.02, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, OPGIX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.08% compared to the category average of 1.10%. From a cost perspective, OPGIX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Invesco Global Opportunities A ( OPGIX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Invesco Global Opportunities A ( OPGIX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on OPGIXin the Mutual Fund Equity Report category. Consider going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information about this fund, and all the others that we rank as well for additional information. If you want to check out our stock reports as well, make sure to go to Zacks.com to see all of the great tools we have to offer, including our time-tested Zacks Rank.

