Is Invesco Global A (OPPAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Invesco Global A (OPPAX) should not be a possibility at this time. OPPAX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Invesco is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of OPPAX. Invesco Global A made its debut in December of 1969, and since then, OPPAX has accumulated about $4.42 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, John Delano, has been in charge of the fund since March of 2017.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. OPPAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 2.04% and is in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 0.87%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, OPPAX's standard deviation comes in at 23.78%, compared to the category average of 17.21%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 21.11% compared to the category average of 15.13%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 1.12, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -7.07. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, OPPAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.02% compared to the category average of 1.10%. So, OPPAX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1,000, and each subsequent investment should be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Invesco Global A ( OPPAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

