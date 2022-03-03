Is Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets exU.S. ETF (PXF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets exU.S. ETF (PXF) was launched on 06/25/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

PXF is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $1.14 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. PXF, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the FTSE RAFI Developed ex-U.S. Index.

The FTSE RAFI Developed ex U.S. 1000 Index is designed to track the performance of the largest developed market equities, excluding the US, selected based on the following four fundamental measures of firm size: book value, cash flow, sales and dividends.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.45% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 3.86%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Nestle Sa (NESN) accounts for about 1.30% of the fund's total assets, followed by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Bp Plc (BP/).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 10.54% of PXF's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -3.96% so far this year and is up about 4.70% in the last one year (as of 03/03/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $45.15 and $50.38.

PXF has a beta of 0.91 and standard deviation of 22.62% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1049 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets exU.S. ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $50.99 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $104.06 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VEA charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

