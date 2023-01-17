Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) made its debut on 03/03/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $851.32 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. PWV is managed by Invesco. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index.

The Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.55% for PWV, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.24%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector - about 29.60% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Pfizer Inc (PFE) accounts for about 3.60% of the fund's total assets, followed by Merck & Co Inc (MRK) and Philip Morris International Inc (PM).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 34.53% of PWV's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PWV has gained about 2.14%, and is down about -2.72% in the last one year (as of 01/17/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $41.65 and $50.01.

PWV has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 24.68% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $55.53 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $100.80 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

