Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) debuted on 03/03/2005, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco, and has been able to amass over $820.84 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. PWV seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.55% for PWV, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

PWV's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 2.21%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector - about 24.80% of the portfolio. Financials and Energy round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) accounts for about 3.94% of the fund's total assets, followed by Oracle Corp (ORCL) and Home Depot Inc/the (HD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 35.27% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has lost about -1.98% so far, and is up about 1.19% over the last 12 months (as of 11/17/2022). PWV has traded between $41.65 and $50.64 in this past 52-week period.

PWV has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 24.58% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.47 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $104.38 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

