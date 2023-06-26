Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) was launched on 03/03/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

PWB is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $628.94 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. Before fees and expenses, PWB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index.

The Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.55%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.46%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 36.90% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Salesforce Inc (CRM) accounts for about 3.87% of the fund's total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Apple Inc (AAPL).

PWB's top 10 holdings account for about 34.92% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 15.44% so far this year and is up about 17.19% in the last one year (as of 06/26/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $56.26 and $69.91.

The fund has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 22.76% for the trailing three-year period, which makes PWB a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $90.47 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $195.49 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

