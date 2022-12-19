Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) was launched on 03/03/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $565.75 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. PWB is managed by Invesco. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index.

The Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for PWB are 0.55%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.12%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 51.10% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Industrials round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Tesla Inc (TSLA) accounts for about 4.25% of the fund's total assets, followed by Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) and Apple Inc (AAPL).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 35.17% of PWB's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -25.38% and is down about -22.84% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/19/2022), respectively. PWB has traded between $56.26 and $82.12 during this last 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 28.21% for the trailing three-year period, which makes PWB a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $68.25 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $151.76 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

