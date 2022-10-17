Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $505.78 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. PWB is managed by Invesco. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index.

The Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.56%.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.13%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 48.80% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Tesla Inc (TSLA) accounts for about 4.25% of the fund's total assets, followed by Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) and Apple Inc (AAPL).

PWB's top 10 holdings account for about 35.17% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -30.31% so far this year and is down about -25.33% in the last one year (as of 10/17/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $56.26 and $82.12.

The fund has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 27.57% for the trailing three-year period, which makes PWB a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $64.66 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $143.47 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB): ETF Research Reports



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.